Santa Rosa man suspected of DUI in crash that caused major injuries along SMART track

A 25-year-old Santa Rosa man is suspected of drunken driving in a Saturday crash that sent him and another driver to the hospital, according to Santa Rosa police.

The man, Raymond Wayne Perez, has been hospitalized since the two-car crash that occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Piner Road at the SMART train tracks west of Coffey Lane, according to a department Nixle alert. No trains were involved in the collision.

Both Perez and the other driver had injuries that police said were serious but not life threatening.

Once Perez is released from the hospital, he’ll be booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing injury, a felony, police said.

Eastbound Piner Road was closed at Bay Village Circle for about an hour following the crash.

The northbound train went through at 6:41 p.m. and the next train came through at 8:41 p.m., not long after the tracks had been cleared.

Staff Writer Kathleen Coates contributed to this report.

