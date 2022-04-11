ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to house fire in Trotwood

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Firetruck Stock photo of a firetruck racing to a scene. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TROTWOOD — Emergancy crews responded to a house fire in Trotwood late Sunday night.

According to initial emergency scanner traffic, crews responded to the fire on the 5600 block of Mount Olive Court around 11:13 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they reported seeing heavy smoke showing from the front of the house.

>>Firefighter taken to hospital after house fire in New Carlisle

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

