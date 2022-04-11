Crews respond to house fire in Trotwood

Firetruck Stock photo of a firetruck racing to a scene. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TROTWOOD — Emergancy crews responded to a house fire in Trotwood late Sunday night.

According to initial emergency scanner traffic, crews responded to the fire on the 5600 block of Mount Olive Court around 11:13 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they reported seeing heavy smoke showing from the front of the house.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

