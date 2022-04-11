Illinois softball completes sweep of Wisconsin
URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball completed the series sweep of Wisconsin at Eichelberger Field Sunday, taking down the Badgers 7-1.
In the circle, Lauren Wiles earned the win throwing 5.2 innings and striking out nine batters. Delaney Rummell was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Kailee Powell had a double and an RBI.
The Illini will now get ready for a Tuesday midweek match-up with Indiana State.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0