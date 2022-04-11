Illinois softball completes sweep of Wisconsin

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball completed the series sweep of Wisconsin at Eichelberger Field Sunday, taking down the Badgers 7-1.

In the circle, Lauren Wiles earned the win throwing 5.2 innings and striking out nine batters. Delaney Rummell was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Kailee Powell had a double and an RBI.

The Illini will now get ready for a Tuesday midweek match-up with Indiana State.

