Urbana, IL

Illinois softball completes sweep of Wisconsin

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball completed the series sweep of Wisconsin at Eichelberger Field Sunday, taking down the Badgers 7-1.

In the circle, Lauren Wiles earned the win throwing 5.2 innings and striking out nine batters. Delaney Rummell was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Kailee Powell had a double and an RBI.

The Illini will now get ready for a Tuesday midweek match-up with Indiana State.

