Mackinaw City, MI

Michigan Department of Transportation Begins I-75 Project, Monday

By Chelsea Dickens
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ppyF_0f5Mfhho00

Construction on US-23 and I-75 in Mackinaw City is starting on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $12.3 million to rebuild and resurface US-23 from I-75 to east of South Huron Avenue and I-75 from Old M-108 (Exit 337- Nicolet Street/Mackinaw Highway) to the Mackinac Bridge.

They are also replacing the southbound US-23 exit ramp beams and deck over I-75, rebuilding I-75 ramps at Jamet Street (Exit 339) and Nicolet Street (Exit 338), upgrading the I-75 bridges over the D&M Railroad and Central Avenue and reconfiguring the US-23/Nicolet Street intersection.

MDOT Communications Representative for the North Region, James Lake, says this has been part of the five year plan.

There are several different phases to the construction, the first beginning now and running before Memorial Day.

“Mackinaw City is really the gateway to the Upper Peninsula, a popular tourism destination,” says Lake. “I-75 and U.S. 23 are those primary routes that bring people commerce industry to that area. So rebuilding this section of the highway, replacing that bridge, repairing a couple others on the route, is very important for its role.”

MDOT states much of the construction will require shoulder or single-lane closures with traffic shifts. Work on the US-23 exit ramp bridge will require a detour on city streets from June through the end of Oct.

They say these upgrades will provide a safer and smoother driving surface, as well as will improve traffic flow at the US-23/Nicolet Street intersection and will extend service lines for five bridges as well as the road.

“We understand that everybody who is heading north or heading home from the Upper Peninsula is looking to get to their destination as quickly as possible,” says Lake. “But we want to remind people, encourage them to be extra careful in this work zone as as any work zone. Make sure they get to their destination safely and keep our workers safe.”

Construction is scheduled to be completed by mid-Nov.

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
