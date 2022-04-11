Take Another Look at the Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid SP "Black"

Almost as immortal as the silhouettes from which it borrows, the Jordan 6 Rings appears once again in Bulls colors, applying them in way distinct from previous releases. The signature red shade, though mainly used for the midsole and heel, also appears across the chenille patch as well as the accent along the pull tab. Black, then, dresses the rest of the latter fixture, matching the outsole and the adjacent instances of the Jumpman logo. Finally, white rounds out the construction, building out everything from the leather mudguard to the lace unit.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO