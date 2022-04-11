ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Firefighters Battle Small Wildfire Along River in Pueblo (CO)

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters in Pueblo were battling a wildfire on Sunday that charred roughly 20 acres (7.8 hectares) of a grassy, wooded area along the Arkansas River and forced evacuations in at least one neighborhood. No...

OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Three separate Colorado wildfires force evacuations Sunday

At least three wildfires forced evacuations across Colorado Sunday afternoon amid dry and windy conditions. Residents in the area of Curtis Road and Patton Drive in Peyton in El Paso County were ordered to evacuate just after 5 p.m. Sunday for a wildfire. The mandatory evacuation area covered homes and...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Fire in Pueblo 75% contained as of 5:50 p.m. Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo firefighters say they are on scene of a fire in a wooded area Sunday afternoon. The fire is burning east of Pueblo Blvd., north of the Arkansas River, near 11th street. It’s also in the same area as the Paws Animal Shelter. A...
PUEBLO, CO
KELOLAND TV

Spearfish firefighters head to Texas to help with wildfires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from western South Dakota are in Texas helping crews fight fires. The Spearfish Fire Department says a Type 3 Engine crew has been helping the Texas A&M Forest Service with response. Officials say the area has seen warm temperatures and dry conditions, which...
SPEARFISH, SD
