Sheboygan, WI

Community hosts vigil for Hitchcock family

By Jessica Madhukar
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Hundreds of community members showed up at River Park to remember and honor 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock Sunday evening through a candlelight vigil.

Sheboygan Police believe the child was strangled by his own mother, Natalia Hitchcock. Natalia was charged with his death and attempting to kill her other son who is 11.

Oliver's father and older brother who were both home at the time of the attack and fought back tears as they stood amongst crowds.

Oliver's uncle spoke on behalf of the family.

"We've had a lot of rough days behind us. He had so much more life to live and it's just so sad that he can't do that," said Eric Hitchcock.

According to the criminal complaint, Natalia had been showing signs of mental illness, rage, and paranoia as she watched the war escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

A sea of people dressed in purple, Oliver's favorite color, filled the park to light candles and pray together. Many in attendance never met Oliver or his family but felt compelled to do something, like Heather Masterson who helped organize the vigil.

"If it was my child I just thought, 'how would I feel' and tried to think of something I can do for the family. It gives the family a sense of hope that they're not alone and that they have the whole community behind them," said Masterson.

Many in attendance were moved to donate money to the family as they heal through this unimaginable season. Sherry Lynch never met the family but felt compelled to walk to the park to pay her respects.

"This is when a family is just struggling. How do you wrap yourself around this? There's gonna need to be mental health bills because this is hard for everybody," said Lynch.

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up to help the family in need. They plan to hold Oliver's funeral in Missouri.

