Richmond, VA

Go inside Hatch Local, Richmond's new food hall

By Scott Wise
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Some of your favorite Richmond restaurants have teamed up and opened in the same spot.

Hatch Local , a Richmond food hall, is now open on Hull Street in Manchester.

Hatch Local consists of seven restaurants:

Buttermilk + Honey
Sincero
The Beet Box
Odyssey Fish
Fat Kid Sandwiches
Royal Pig
Bully Burger

Hatch Local general manager Annie Holland said the new food hall can help you and your friends answer an age-old question.

"You can really come in with a group of people that don't know what they want, or the famous 'I don't know what I want to eat for dinner' question and have a perfect spot," she said. "You can really get whatever you want. And then you can all sit together and eat it."

Hatch Local also has craft cocktails to pair with food coming out of the different kitchens.

"So you come in and scan one of our QR codes and then ask the bartender and they're more than willing to be in your business and ask what did you get to eat, and then suggest a cocktail," Holland said. "[The cocktails are] always rotating. There's always room to do a new cocktail or, if a new dish pops up at Sincero, you can kind of play off of that. There's a lot of opportunities there."

You can learn a lot more about Hatch Local Food Hall and the people who make go on the new Eat it, Virginia podcast .

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Boomer Magazine

Fat Kid Sandwiches at Hatch Local

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook visits Fat Kid Sandwiches, one of the vendors at the new Hatch Local food hall in Manchester, south of the James River in Richmond. Get your chops ready for the Fat Kid Ring of Fire. Well, I’ve probably been a source of irritation...
RICHMOND, VA
