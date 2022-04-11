ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Is it a 'red flag' if your partner is always on social media? Relationship coach sparks a heated debate

By Carina Stathis
 4 days ago

A leading relationship expert has sparked a conversation online after asking whether it's considered to be a 'red flag' if your partner is always on social media.

Louanne Ward, from Perth, posted the question to the 'He Said She Said' Facebook group - which has over 2300 members.

Singles said it's 'annoying and rude' to look at your phone more than once on a first date, and many wouldn't continue to date someone if they were constantly on their phone.

'Love it or hate it social media is part of our lives, but what impact does it have on our dating life and relationships?' Ms Ward wrote online.

'If you were dating someone who was addicted to social media, would it be a red flag? How much is too much?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wv2Sr_0f5Me3mk00
Relationship expert Louanne Ward (pictured) asked if it's a 'red flag' if your partner is always on their phone 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpSFi_0f5Me3mk00
Singles said it's 'annoying and rude' to look at your phone more than once on a first date, and many wouldn't continue to date someone if they were constantly on their phone (stock image)

In the comments, Ms Ward said social media and phone addition is real as many seek the thrill of gaining attention from others online.

Both men and women agreed that when getting to know someone or when in a relationship, it's important to give the person your full attention.

One man went as far as to say they would break up with someone if they were on social media too often.

'My pet hate is when you are on a first date and they are constantly on social media. Been on a few dates like that before, it's so rude and disrespectful,' one person wrote.

'They would be shown the door, because that means the virtual world is more important to them that time with their partner,' another commented.

A third added: 'It can be a turn off, it depends if I could see what they were doing or not.'

Others said they would be concerned their partner was cheating on them if they noticed they were looking at their phones constantly.

'I dated a guy that was always on it and chased after other girls on it behind my back,' one woman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cG3y_0f5Me3mk00
Others said they would be concerned their partner was cheating on them if they noticed they were looking at their phones constantly (stock image) 

Many said they feel 'ignored' when their date is using their phone, while others consider phone addiction to be a 'red flag'.

'For me, I want someone I can have intelligent conversations with - if they open their phone halfway through a date or dinner, it comes across like they're incapable of that,' one woman wrote.

Another man added: 'It would be annoying if you were trying to say something to them, and they're so engaged with what they were doing that it felt like you were talking to a brick wall all the time..So red flag? Maybe not, but annoying? Most definitely.'

Comments / 0

