ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

PHOTOS: Sneak peek of Utah’s next public art piece

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkgKm_0f5MczWh00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Golden Spike Foundation is excited to release a sneak peek of their newest public art sculpture set to be installed in Promontory Summit.

“Monument to Their Memory” is a huge modern sculpture, standing 24 feet tall and 11.5 feet wide, that will commemorate those who came together to build the world’s first transcontinental railroad located in Salt Lake City.

The sculpture, being created by Ilan Averbuch, a New York-based, Israeli-born artist who is known for his large-scale sculptures, represents a connection of the park’s railroad to the heavens, intended to memorialize the lives of the railroad workers.

Ceremony to welcome SLC’s newest public art piece

Since being commissioned to create this piece in April of 2020, SLC’s Golden Spike Foundation notes that Averbuch has been busy in his studio developing the sculpture.

Once the piece is fully created, the structure will be shipped to Utah in smaller segments, where it will eventually be reassembled and installed at the Golden Spike National Historical Park.

For a sneak peek at the sculpture, check out the images below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TrYf_0f5MczWh00
    Courtesy of Golden Spike Foundation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNBHa_0f5MczWh00
    Courtesy of Golden Spike Foundation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FWUAj_0f5MczWh00
    Courtesy of Golden Spike Foundation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znvP4_0f5MczWh00
    Courtesy of Golden Spike Foundation
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Utah’s least populated cities

(ABC4) – According to the 2020 census these were the least populated cities of Utah. How many of these have you been to? 10. Ophir, Utah Population: 65 Ophir was established around 1870 and was named after a town in the Bible. A mining town quickly popped up in the area. The silver eventually ran […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s new nickname: Be Kind State

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah, which is commonly known as the Beehive State may now have a new nickname: The Be Kind State. Utah Gov. Cox declared that April 12, 2022, would be remembered as “One Kind Act a Day” Day in Utah. The initiative was brought about in order to encourage people from all over […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Garth Brooks heads to Utah this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Country music fans, mark your calendars as Garth Brooks heads to Utah this summer! The GRAMMY-Award-winning country legend will be playing Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, June 18 in Salt Lake City. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Brooks will be bringing “The Garth Brooks […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Snowiest cities in Utah

(ABC4) – While the recent snowfall in Utah might be surprising for some, snow in April is quite common each year for Utah. While snowfall only averages about 1 inch in April, it’s still a surprising sight to see. Here’s where Utah receives most of its snow during the year. Alta Average Annual Snowfall: 458 […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Entertainment
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
State
New York State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Books are important for a functioning democracy, Utah advocate says

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The culture war inside and out of Utah has a new hot topic: book bans. Caitlyn McDonald directs The Center for Local Initiatives of Utah Humanities, a non-profit organization dedicated to popularizing the arts and humanities in Utah. For McDonald, books aren’t just important for a child’s education but for […]
UTAH STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Israeli#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

I-80 rollover semi-truck crash leaves one dead

WENDOVER, Nev. (ABC4) – A rollover crash involving a semi-truck on I-80 has left one person dead on Monday night. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened around 9 p.m. on I-80 at mile marker 5 near Wendover, Nev. which is close to the Utah border. UHP says a disabled vehicle was pulled over […]
WEST WENDOVER, NV
ABC4

Utah’s liquor laws set to change June 1st

UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
UTAH STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Sandy man arrested for stabbing his children during ‘punishment’

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A father has been arrested after stabbing his two children on Sunday. Police say the suspect is a 55-year-old man. Officers say the incident started when the suspect was attempting to forcibly cut his teenage son’s hair with a pair of scissors as a form of punishment. Arresting documents say the […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Murray Police searching for man suspected of fraud

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Police are searching for a man involved in a suspected fraud case. The Murray Police Department has released surveillance camera footage showing the suspect at a cashier counter. Police say the man was seen driving a silver-colored sedan that was also caught on security camera. Authorities […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Utah man slams into motorcyclist, with intent to kill

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A wild scene was caught on camera as a driver runs straight into a motorcyclist, sending him flying into the air. The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Kenneth Cordova, 34, was arrested on charges of attempted murder for intentionally using his car to hit another person. […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy