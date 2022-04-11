ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bobby Dalbec homers as Red Sox defeat Yankees to avoid season-opening sweep

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nyw0K_0f5McZlv00

Bobby Dalbec hit a tiebreaking homer to open the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox avoided an 0-3 start with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox avoided their second straight 0-3 start after blowing leads in the first two games of the series.

Dalbec snapped a 3-all tie when he drove the first pitch of the sixth off Clarke Schmidt (0-1) into the right-center field seats.

J.D. Martinez hit an RBI double and Christian Arroyo lifted a sacrifice fly as the Red Sox scored first for the third straight time and held a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Jonathan Arauz also lifted a sacrifice fly as Boston played without new second baseman Trevor Story (flu symptoms).

Giancarlo Stanton had three hits, including an RBI single after homering in the first two games and Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run single but the Yankees stranded 11 and put the leadoff man on in six innings.

Boston’s Tanner Houck worked out of trouble at times and allowed three runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three, walked three and threw 78 pitches before Ryan Brasier allowed Rizzo’s single.

Houck exited after fanning Josh Donaldson. Rizzo followed with a two-run single to center off Brasier, who ended the fourth by getting Aaron Judge to bounce into a double play.

Kutter Crawford (1-1) stranded three runners in two scoreless innings before allowing a single to Stanton to start the seventh. Matt Strahm finished the seventh, Hansel Robles pitched a hitless eighth after issuing a leadoff walk to Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Jake Diekman fanned Judge, Stanton and Joey Gallo in a scoreless ninth for his first save. He needed 11 pitches to get Judge on a foul tip before quickly getting the final two outs.

New York starter Jordan Montgomery withstood getting hit in the back of the leg by Xander Bogaerts’ single three batters in and allowed three runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out four, walked one and threw 58 pitches.

Martinez was 1-for-18 off Montgomery until his RBI double to left scored Rafael Devers for Boston’s first run. Bogaerts scored the second run when he trotted home on Arroyo’s sacrifice fly to right field.

The Yankees had players on first and second when Stanton lined an RBI single to left in the third and the Red Sox took a 3-1 lead when Arroyo scored on Arauz’s fly ball.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Homer
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Matt Strahm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#The Boston Red Sox#The New York Yankees#The Red Sox
The Big Lead

We Are Loving Hunter Wendelstedt, The Funny and Cool Umpire

Far too often, Major League Baseball's umpires are targeted with vitriol from miserable fans. And it's just terrible because they are doing their best and you'll all regret it if robots ever steal their jobs because soon they'll replace you as well. So it is our solemn vow to highlight great work they do whenever possible. Which brings us to the heroic effort turned in by Hunter Wendelstedt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy