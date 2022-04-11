ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Furor Over Proposed San Francisco Treasure Island Toll Upends Assembly Race

By John Ramos
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwOgN_0f5McW7k00

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — On April 19, voters will choose a new Assembly member to represent about half of San Francisco residents. A proposed toll for Treasure Island is turning former political friends into political foes.

The toll has twice been scheduled for a vote and has twice been pulled from the agenda. It now sits in a kind of political limbo.

The development plan on Yerba Buena island is for 8,000 new housing units and 20,000 new residents. To prevent gridlock, the city is proposing a $5 toll to enter and exit the island as a way to discourage private vehicles and pay for ferries and public transit. That’s a $10 charge to visitors — $17 if they have to pay a bridge toll as well. It’s an idea that Treasure Island’s supervisor, Matt Haney, seemed to support.

“That’s to manage congestion on an island that would otherwise be entirely gridlocked,” he said. “People who want to go to Treasure Island are going to overwhelmingly take other methods than driving once there are tens of thousands of people that live there.”

He said only new residents with presumedly higher incomes will pay the toll, while those who already live there will be exempt. Hope Williams, a long-time resident and toll opponent, said that’s only half the problem.

“We don’t have a store, we don’t have a school, we don’t have resources,” she said. “All of our services rely on coming to the island or for us to come off the island. But, all of our services, all of our support people would have to pay this toll.”

The islanders say supervisor Haney used to oppose the toll before he began running for Assembly District 17. Now, they say, he won’t even take their phone calls. On Sunday, they invited David Campos, Haney’s opponent in the Assembly race, to speak to the group.

“I think they invited me because they feel betrayed by their current supervisor,” said Campos. “Here we have a community that has been struggling for years and the city is looking to impose a toll that would be a devastating thing for the community.”

Haney doesn’t think that’s fair.

“The state, by law, requires us to have a toll. It’s not something I even have control over,” he said. He denied that he was ever totally opposed to the idea. “I’ve always supported some form of congestion management of a toll that had no impact on the current residents,” Haney said.

“He said as long as he’s our supervisor he would not allow a toll to come to Treasure Island,” said Hope Williams. “And then he said that the toll is required. And now, it’s ‘We’re making exemptions.'”

The toll was set to take effect in 2024, long before most of the new housing is finished. Haney says the vote has been tabled while a new economic-impact study is completed. Toll opponents don’t seem willing to wait until then to pick a new ally in the fight.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

A Living Seawall Is Coming to San Francisco's Embarcadero This Summer

Designed to mimic natural-occurring structures — like mangrove roots and coral growths — that harbor marine biodiversity, installing living seawalls is becoming a popular practice that better traditional exposed concrete ocean barriers. And San Francisco is getting one along the Embarcadero over the course of the next few years.
CBS San Francisco

2 South Bay Parks Set to Be Connected After County Buys Private Land

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The miles of trails in Santa Teresa and Calero County Parks are some of the best in the Bay Area with challenging terrain leading to breathtaking views. “This park here, every time I ride it I realize it’s just a jewel,” said cyclist Robert Lombardi. Calero County Park. (CBS) Although both park’s boundaries are close to each other, they’ve always been separated by roads and private property causing users who ride or hike between them to brave McKean Road which has no bike lane and sometimes dangerous drivers. “Sometimes people are passing each other and going much faster than...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Cars
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area COVID-19 updates

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. San Francisco’s rate of new COVID-19 cases is outpacing all other Bay Area counties as well as most of the state, according to local and state health data. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Campos
Person
Matt Haney
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasure Island#Islanders#Ferries#The Assembly#Kpix#Yerba Buena Island
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Italian Restaurants in San Francisco, California

Italian restaurants may now be found throughout San Francisco, thanks to Northern California's Mediterranean climate and abundant bounty, allowing the development of Old World recipes using local ingredients. But where are the most informed diners enjoying their Italian meals? The top 5 most popular Italian restaurants in San Francisco are listed below.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Bay Area Residents Swelter As ‘Mini-Heat Wave’ Sends Temperatures Soaring

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Bay Area residents were seeking relief at local beaches and parks as a high-pressure system cranked up temperatures to the 90s for communities in the East and South Bay. Among the highs setting records for this date were the cities of Oakland at 88 (old record 87), 94 in San Jose (old record 93), Gilroy at 97 (old record 94), Santa Rosa at 92 (old record 90), and Livermore at 91 (old record 89). Both SFO and Half Moon Bay tied previous record highs with SFO coming in at 89 and Half Moon Bay...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy