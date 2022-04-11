ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Miranda Tapsell reveals her 'fears' for her four-month-old daughter Grace as she poses in stunning photo shoot for Marie Claire Australia: 'All I want is for my daughter to be safe'

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Miranda Tapsell has spoken about her 'fears' for her four-month-old daughter Grace in the May issue of Marie Claire Australia, on sale from Thursday, April 14.

The 34-year-old Indigenous actress appears on the cover alongside her infant daughter for the latest issue of the magazine.

Miranda looked ethereal in a cream dress with puff sleeves as she cradled a sleeping Grace, while a pop of red lipstick added an element of glamour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZi7Z_0f5McUMI00
Concerned parent: Miranda Tapsell has spoken about her 'fears' for her four-month-old daughter Grace in the May issue of Marie Claire Australia , on sale from Thursday, April 14. Pictured with her mother, Barbara (right)

'I have a lot of fears for Grace's future. There's a lot of potential danger on our doorstep that I have no control over, including the rate of incarcerated Aboriginal youth and the number of Indigenous deaths in custody,' she told the publication.

'I often feel like the dad in Finding Nemo - constantly worried - and I know that feeling is never going to go away, so I'm going to have to find a way to deal with it.'

She added: 'All I want is for my daughter to be safe, that's what I fight for. I want my daughter to be able to walk into a shop without being followed by security and asked to hand over the contents of her bag, like I was.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZaEHX_0f5McUMI00
'I have a lot of fears for Grace's future. There's a lot of potential danger on our doorstep that I have no control over,' she said

Miranda welcomed Grace in December with her husband of four years, James Colley.

'Christmas has come early for us as we welcome our Grace Birri-Pa Purnarrika Colley. Birri-Pa is Larrakia for Butterfly, Purnarrika is Tiwi for Water Lily,' she wrote on Instagram at the time.

'Grace has entered the world adored by her mum and dad, as well as all her aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents and so many more. We are extremely grateful, overjoyed and so, so tired.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UwIo_0f5McUMI00
Mum and Dad: Miranda welcomed Grace in December with her husband of four years, James Colley (right)

In an interview with The Australian Women's Weekly in December, Miranda revealed she and James had been trying to conceive for 18 months before she finally fell pregnant with Grace.

'I'd spent so long as a young woman learning about contraception and how not to get pregnant, that learning how to fall pregnant was a real shift,' she said.

'It's not as easy as people think. I got disheartened, it was like, "No, I'm not pregnant this time. Not this time either." So, I was at the point where I was quite pessimistic.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGkMt_0f5McUMI00
Cover girls: The 34-year-old Indigenous actress appears on the cover alongside her infant daughter for the latest issue of the magazine

Comments / 0

