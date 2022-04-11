Mission shooting leaves one teen dead, another injured

MISSION, Kan. — Mission police responded to the call of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Foxridge Drive Sunday evening.

According to the police chief, one male teenager is dead and a female teenager was shot and taken to the hospital. Police said the girl is expected to survive her injuries.

“As a father, you know, I can’t even imagine the pain, what those families are going through right now,” said Mission Police Chief Dan Madden.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Silverwood Apartment Complex, but investigators said neither victim lives in Mission.

“The age of these victims is definitely alarming and gives us that extra boost to do our best to bring these people to justice,” Madden said.

Other metro agencies are assisting with the investigation. With no suspects in custody police are asking the community for help.

Mission PD has called in the metro squad, which is made up of detectives from both sides of the state line. This marks the city’s first homicide in 10 years — a fact that has neighbors on edge.

“Yeah, that’s, that hits very close to home. That’s scary, just absolutely heartbreaking. I have two kids, and I can’t imagine what it’s like for their families,” said Jeanine Deichler.

“It’s a hotel right here with families, kids in here running in and out all the time. Stuff like this going on anywhere, man,” said Brendan Ensely.

Now as the investigation just begins, the community is still reeling but confident they’ll make it through, leaning on one another in prayer as the police stress that their city is safe.

“Pray for them. Hopefully they are right. It’s just crazy stuff like this going on in the, you know, local neighborhood,” Ensely said.

“I just want everybody know that we are here, you know, even though this happened. It’s still a safe community,” Madden said.

If you know anything you’re asked to reach out to the Mission Police Department.

Police are looking for an SUV that sped away from the scene. If you have any information, you can contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.