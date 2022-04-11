ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Emily In Paris’: Lucien Laviscount Upped To Series Regular, Reprising Alfie Role In Season 3

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Emily’s love life will continue to be complicated in Darren Star’s Netflix dramedy Emily In Paris . Lucien Laviscount , who played Emily’s (Lily Collins) Season 2 love interest Alfie, will be back next season and has been promoted to a series regular. The announcement was made during Emily In Paris ‘ panel at Paley Fest.

Born and raised in London, Alfie (Laviscount) is a sarcastic and charming cynic. Alfie and Emily met in French class and their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship. Season 2 ended with Alfie returning to the UK and Emily about to reveal her real feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) when she finds out that Camille had moved in back with him, creating yet another obstacle for the star-crossed lovers.

In the series, Emily, an ambitious marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy.

In season 2, now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor (Bravo) and her first real French friend (Camille Razat), Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat (Laviscount) who both infuriates and intrigues her.

Star is creator, executive producer and showrunner of Emily In Paris , which became Netflix’s most viewed comedy series of 2020. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media. In addition to Star, additional executive producers include Tony Hernandez (JAX Media), Lilly Burns (JAX Media) and Andrew Fleming. Raphaël Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Lily Collins, Shihan Fey and Jake Fuller are producers.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular For Season 8

Click here to read the full article. Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8. Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer is current head of the E.D., whose colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center love to hate—though they can’t deny he’s a great surgeon. That dislike stems from three things:...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Prime Video Sets ‘The Kids In The Hall’ Premiere & Reveals New Canadian Originals Programming Slate

Click here to read the full article. Prime Video announced The Kids in the Hall is set to premiere on May 13 followed by the companion docuseries The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks on May 20. More premiere dates and a slew of new Canadian originals were also revealed during the Prime Video Presents Canada showcase event in Toronto on Wednesday. Here’s a breakdown of what’s ahead: The Sticky is a half-hour series revolving around Ruth Clarke, a tough, supremely competent, middle-aged Canadian maple syrup farmer who’s had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country’s identity...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Emily In Paris’ Actress Reveals Role In Season 5 Of ‘The Crown’: Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu To Join Cast

Click here to read the full article. Emily in Paris actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has revealed that she will be appearing in the forthcoming season of The Crown. Having won admiring reviews for her role of marketing boss Sylvie Grateau – who frequently butts horns with younger American marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins – Leroy-Beaulieu is set to come to the attention of a whole new audience with a role in the fifth season of the British royal drama. Both are Netflix shows. The Crown‘s next season will focus on tumultuous events in the 1990s, when the headlines were dominated...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Good Trouble’ Says Goodbye to 2 Series Regulars in Season 4

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Good Trouble Season 4, Episode 2 “Kiss Me and Smile for Me.”]. Good Trouble has just said goodbye to two of its series regulars, who have been part of this world since The Fosters. The season began with Callie (Maia Mitchell)...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucien Laviscount
Person
Lily Collins
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far

A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
TV SERIES
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be on their honeymoon, but they are still very much on cloud nine. On Wednesday, five days after they said 'I do' in a star-studded Jewish ceremony, the couple headed out for brunch with three very important people, Nicola's best friend Angela, her stylist Leslie Fremar and their PR Alex Shack.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#French
Deadline

Johnny Depp’s Childhood Friend Testifies He Didn’t See Amber Heard With Physical Marks Of Abuse After 2016 Argument

Click here to read the full article. One of Johnny Depp’s childhood friends testified Wednesday that he never witnessed any physical abuse by the actor, nor did he detect any bruises or marks on Amber Heard’s face when he saw her shortly after a stormy May 21, 2016, argument at their downtown Los Angeles home. Taking the stand in the Depp-Heard defamation trial in Fairfax, VA, Isaac Baruch offered some colorful observations and descriptions as he described living next door to Depp and his then-wife in the art deco Eastern Columbia building. The actor had been Baruch’s benefactor as he pursued...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spoilertv.com

Chicago Med - Season 8 - Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular

Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lucien Laviscount hails David Beckham for 'changing his life' after the football ace encouraged him to pursue an acting career aged 10

Lucien Laviscount has paid special tribute to David Beckham during a new interview, going so far as to say the football legend 'changed his life.'. The British actor, 29, has been sky-rocketed to new heights of fame since playing heartthrob Alfie in Netflix hit Emily In Paris and firmly believes that David, 46, plays a pivotal part in his thriving acting career.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jenna Bush Hager Misses ‘Today’ After She Tested Positive For Covid

Click here to read the full article. Jenna Bush Hager is the latest on-air personality to test positive for Covid, forcing her to miss Wednesday’s Today with Hoda and Jenna. “We should point out, by the way, Jenna’s not here. Jenna got Covid, but she is doing great,” Hoda Kotb told viewers at the start of the show. She said that she talked to Hager on the phone and is  I “feeling great, feeling good.” Her whole family has it,” Kotb said. “You know how it is, everyone gets it, they quarantine, and then 5 days later, everything’s going to be just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Demore Barnes Returns To Reprise Christian Garland Role

Click here to read the full article. A familiar face will be returning to Law & Order: SVU. Demore Barnes, who portrayed Deputy Chief Christian Garland in the NBC procedural, will return to reprise the role in an upcoming episode, Deadline has confirmed. Garland joined the series in the 21st season as a recurring and was promoted to series regular in Season 22. He exited the series in the second half of the Season 23 premiere, “Never Turn Your Back On Them”. Barnes’ Garland had left his job after disagreeing with higher-ups about the way police misconduct was being handled in...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Jing Lusi Boards Netflix’s ‘Man Vs Bee’ As Rowan Atkinson Comedy Reveals Cast

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rowan Atkinson’s Netflix comedy Man vs Bee has revealed cast, with Crazy Rich Asians star Jing Lusi leading the show that will launch on June 24. Lusi plays Nina, the owner of the luxurious mansion that is being house-sat by Trevor (Atkinson), who finds himself in a battle with a bee as he avoids irreparable damage. Lusi broke out playing Amanda Ling in 2018 global hit Crazy Rich Asians and on the small screen has starred in Gangs of London and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, both for Sky. She is also se to appear in Tom Harper’s Netflix film Heart...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Bizarre, Real-Life ‘Don’t Look Up’-Style TV Interview Prompts Strong Reactions, Including One From Adam McKay

Click here to read the full article. “It is willful blindness and it is going to kill us.” That’s how climate activist Miranda Whelehan described the stance of presenters like those on Good Morning Britain who, this week, literally refused to face the facts about climate change she placed before them. Her interview with the show’s Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh struck a nerve online, with many comparing the segment to the TV interview in Don’t Look Up where Jennifer Lawrence’s character says, “We’re trying to tell you that the entire planet is about to be destroyed!” and the interviewer, played...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

68K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy