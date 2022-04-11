ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

No. 7 Rams take series finale against No. 14 West Texas AM

By Ryan Compeau
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Seventh ranked Angelo State took the series finale against 14th ranked West Texas A&M on Sunday, 12-6.

The Buffs would jump out to an early 1-0 lead in the first, before the Rams would explode for six runs in the bottom half of the inning.

ASU improves to 28-10 overall, and 26-10 in the Lone Star Conference, and are back in action Thursday at Eastern New Mexico.

