Williamsport, PA

Wisconsin RBs coach Gary Brown passes away at 52 years old

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Wisconsin Badgers running backs coach Gary Brown passed away at age 52. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The college football and NFL community lost a member of their family on Sunday as Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown passed away at the age of 52. A former Penn State standout and nine-year pro, Brown also spent seven years as a running backs coach with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Badgers in 2021.

According to DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer Nick Eatman, Brown died in Williamsport, Pa. and had been in hospice care for a few weeks.

"I am deeply saddened by Gary's passing," Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said, per uwbadgers.com. "Though he was only on our staff for a year he had a profound impact on our players and our program. We are all better people for having known Gary. He was a tremendous person, a terrific coach and a joy to be around. He had great energy and passion for life and that showed every day. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Kim, his children, Malena and Dorianna and Tre, and his entire family, his friends and everyone who loved him."

Brown was a running back for the Nittany Lions from 1987 to 1990, racking up 1,321 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground via 260 carries over 44 games while contributing 24 receptions for 264 yards and one touchdown through the air as well. Brown was selected by the Houston Oilers in the eighth round of the 1991 NFL Draft and spent the first five seasons of his career with the franchise.

He produced a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons, first with the Oilers in 1993 and then with the New York Giants in 1998. Brown concluded his playing career with 1,032 carries for 4,300 yards and 21 touchdowns, as well as 84 receptions for 631 yards and three scores across 99 games.

Prior to joining Dallas in 2013, Brown had stints as a running backs coach with Lycoming College (2003 to 2005), Rutgers University (2008) and the Cleveland Browns (2009 to 2012). He also served as the offensive coordinator for Susquehanna University in 2006 and 2007.

