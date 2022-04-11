ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators' Mads Sogaard: Takes loss versus Jets

 3 days ago

Sogaard allowed four goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Jets. Sogaard wasn't able...

PIX11

Moose on the Loose: Chris Kreider’s 50th goal of the season

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 50 goals for the season. He scored his 50th goal against the the Carolina Hurricanes. Kreider became the fourth player in Rangers history to reach the plateau. His previous career high was 28 goals. “It’s hard after a game like that,” Kreider said. “It’s something I appreciate, it’s just […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Pockets power-play helper

Rantanen notched a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings. Rantanen helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the first period, which chased Jonathan Quick from the game. The 25-year-old Rantanen saw a seven-game point streak end Saturday against the Oilers, but it didn't take him long to find the scoresheet again. The talented Finn has 87 points (34 on the power play), 241 shots on net, 51 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-35 rating through 70 outings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Anton Forsberg
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Steelers' Marcus Allen: Staying with Steelers

Allen signed his restricted free agent tender with the Steelers on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Allen will thus remain in Pittsburgh for at least one more season after inking the contract tender extended to him by the team. Over the past two seasons, the 2018 fifth-round pick accumulated 43 tackles in 30 games while playing primarily on special teams, with 393 snaps coming in that phase during that span. The 25-year-old appeared on just 59 defensive snaps in 2021, and going forward should continue to slot in as a reserve behind starting inside linebackers Devin Bush and Myles Jack.
PITTSBURGH, PA

