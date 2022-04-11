ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Dylan DeMelo: Manages assist in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

DeMelo notched an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Senators....

www.cbssports.com

The Detroit Free Press

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic delivers a mighty wind in Detroit Red Wings' 3-0 shutout of 'Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Nedeljkovic had a much better time in his second game back at his former workplace.  Nedeljkovic stifled the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at PNC Arena to help the Detroit Red Wings win, 3-0. He made 46 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and start a tough stretch for the Wings on a positive note. The game was the first of six straight against teams jockeying for playoff positioning. ...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Explodes for five points

MacKinnon scored a hat trick, added two assists, fired six shots on goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings. MacKinnon was right at the heart of the Avalanche's season-high scoring eruption. One each of his goals and assists came on the power play as he extended his point streak to five games (seven tallies, five assists). The superstar center is up to 29 goals, 82 points (27 on the power play), 268 shots on net, 40 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 57 appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Slated to land on IL

Snell (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Snell was scratched from his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday due to groin tightness. Although the southpaw said that the issue is "way more minor" than the groin injury that forced him to miss time late in the 2022 season, he'll still be forced to spend time on the 10-day IL. The move will likely be backdated by a few days, but it's not yet clear when Snell will be able to return to game action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA

