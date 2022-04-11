ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Car gets stuck on wall after parking mishap

By Frank Buckley, Nexstar Media Wire, Travis Schlepp
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YzDb_0f5Mazb700

Glendale, Calif. ( KTLA ) – A vehicle narrowly avoided falling several feet from atop a retaining wall in the parking lot of a Los Angeles-area department store Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle, a black Toyota sedan, got stuck on the retaining wall several feet above a sidewalk below the parking lot of a Marshalls in Glendale, California.

The driver appeared to have overshot the parking space while backing into a spot, sending the vehicle nearly over the side of the concrete barrier and onto the sidewalk below on Verdugo Boulevard.

The driver told Nexstar’s KTLA he was OK.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

