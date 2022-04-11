ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, MN

Local Sports Results from Saturday 4/9/22

kbew98country.com
 4 days ago

Boys: 1. Mankato East 74.5, 2. Fairmont 71.5, 3....

www.kbew98country.com

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for April 14, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Emily Compton tossed her second consecutive no-hitter in a 9-0 win over host Dunlap on Thursday. On Tuesday, she didn’t allow a hit in a complete game win over Limestone. Washington, Metamora, Limestone, Normal Community, Olympia and Illini Bluffs were among the other softball winners on Thursday. Host Washington beat Dunlap, […]
DUNLAP, IL
WRBL News 3

Athletes of the Week: Columbus Girls Soccer

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus High Lady Blue Devils soccer team ahs definitely gotten their kicks in this season en route to an impressive 8-0 regular season region record. Head Coach Catherine Lovin says the team is poised to make a run in the post season. “You know I tell that we kind of […]
COLUMBUS, GA

