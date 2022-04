Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX:VRNOF) (CSE:VRNO) will open its first West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary, Zen Leaf Morgantown on March 18th at 11:00 a.m. local time. “Opening our first West Virginia Zen Leaf medical cannabis dispensary is a significant milestone for Verano, and we couldn’t think of a more beautiful, vibrant city than Morgantown to make our debut in this great state,” said George Archos, Verano founder and CEO. “We look forward to serving the West Virginia medical cannabis community at Zen Leaf Morgantown, and in the additional locations we are excited to open across the Mountain State in the years to come.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 28 DAYS AGO