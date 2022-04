PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rising crime around Temple University is becoming more challenging for campus police. Eyewitness News has obtained exclusive information about what officers are running up against. It was yet another violent weekend in North Philadelphia and the president of the union representing Temple University police says staffing levels for their department should be at 100%. They are only at 60% and he says with everything that’s unfolding on the streets around campus, that number is no longer sustainable for safety. It’s 10:30 a.m. Monday and there’s a reported armed robbery at North 17th and Norris Streets in North Philadelphia. It’s an...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 24 DAYS AGO