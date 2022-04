Here we go again. We’ve arrived at another year of not paying attention. We had a 72-degree day in February, and the Monon Trail crowd was packed and hyped for their outdoor adventure for the day, which is awesome. The problem, as usual, is that bikers and hikers ignore the stop signs on the trail and ride or walk right in front of your moving vehicle, which will win that matchup every time.

CARMEL, IN ・ 24 DAYS AGO