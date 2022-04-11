ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Spy X Family' Episode 2 Spoilers, Preview: Anya Needs A Mother

By Tarun Mazumdar
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like a champ, Anya Forger clears the exam and the second round of assessment will be a parent-teacher meeting. The new episode is titled "Secure the Spouse Role." Loid and Anya will get a letter from Eden College and it says the child must come with both parents. But Anya said...

