ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Stomach-churning moment Formula One reporter does a shoey out of a random fan's sneaker during a live cross: 'Definitely not Covid safe!'

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo is almost as famous for doing a shoey as he is for driving.

Now fans are getting F1 broadcasters in on the act, with two different journalists challenged to do a shoey out of a stranger's footwear live on air during their coverage of the Melbourne Grand Prix over the weekend.

For those new to the concept, a shoey involves taking off your shoe - or someone else's - chugging alcohol out of it.

Ricciardo is well-known for celebrating racing victories with a delicious shoey, an act so iconic that top Aussie winemaker St Hugo actually released a $700 boot-shaped glass inspired by the Aussie racer.

With Formula 1 returning to Albert Park in Melbourne for the first time in two years because of the Covid pandemic, fans turned out in their droves - and some of them were thirsty.

While Fox Sports News reporter Drew Jones was doing a live cross talking about the enthusiasm of the crowd, one larrikan proved his point by popping up in front of the camera holding his shoe and a tin of alcohol.

'I love [Australian Formula One driver] Daniel Ricciardo,' he said as he poured the booze into his sweaty sneaker.

Jones stepped aside to give the man centre stage and said: 'Well, we've got to let this happen,' as the man chugged away.

It didn't stop there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRJBX_0f5MSBXn00
Jones does a shooey from a stranger's sneaker, much to the delight of the Formula 1 fan and the crowd that had assembled for the live cross

The man re-loaded the shoe and offered it to Jones, who barely flinched as he took the sneaker and did a shoey of his own.

'Not sure, maybe that wasn't the smartest move there, but anyway, we go with it because crowds are back for the Australian Grand Prix,' he said.

Sports broadcaster Neroli Meadows commented: 'Hahahahaahahha oh Lordy lord! Definitely not Covid safe (or safe under any level of hygiene standards) hahahah.'

As stomach-churning as the stunt was, it wasn't an isolated incident.

Sky Sports pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz was doing a live cross with fans in the paddock when a fan poured a Heineken into his shoe and presented it to him.

'Oh no, he's taken his shoe off, this is such a bad idea,' he said before skolling the drink.

'It's quite tasty actually, not too shoey. Very nice, thank you sir.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEQS8_0f5MSBXn00
Ricciardo in the drivers parade before the start of the 2022 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne. The Aussie is F1's most famous shoey exponent

Ricciardo finished sixth in Melbourne on Sunday behind teammate Lando Norris to move McLaren into fourth place overall in the constructors' championship.

It was the Aussie's first points finish of the season.

'Satisfied enough,' Ricciardo said of his race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4Gu4_0f5MSBXn00
Ricciardo had his best race of the season to date in his home grand prix, finishing sixth behind his McLaren teammate Lando Norris to record his first points of the season

'It's by far our best result of the season, personally and as a team result, it was good.

'The first part of the race I thought maybe we had a bit for Mercedes and were there with them and were holding their DRS. But then as the race progressed that was probably our pace.'

A total of 421,000 people attended the Australian Grand Prix, making it the largest sporting event in the nation's history. It also broke the 400,000-crowd record set at the United States Grand Prix last year.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Triathlon Star Petra Kurikova Disqualified For Spitting

Here's proof that even the slightest indiscretion can cause heartbreak. Czech athlete Petra Kurikova was competing at the Arena Games Triathlon in Munich this week when she was disqualified before the swim leg of her event. Kurikova was leading after stage one with a six-second advantage but was cruelly dismissed...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

A former Liverpool chairman, an American family dogged by controversy and the co-founder of FACEBOOK - the runners and riders to take over at Chelsea on deadline day as Roman Abramovich's sale nears completion

Chelsea supporters are waiting with bated breath as they prepare to enter a new era along with their club. Four shortlisted bidders remain in the £3billion race to replace Roman Abramovich, with the deadline for final offers now up. That means that there are just days remaining before the...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Neroli Meadows
Person
Ted Kravitz
Daily Mail

'I have no toenails!': Emma Raducanu reveals her feet have borne the brunt of training on clay as she prepares to play her first EVER match on the surface for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup

The wrecked state of Emma Raducanu's toenails are testament to the latest new instalment of her career that begins today. Somewhat incredibly, the US Open champion has never played a professional match on clay, but that will change when she leads Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup against the Czech Republic.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Covid#Australian#Aussie#Fox Sports News#Larrikan
Daily Mail

Sale boss Alex Sanderson believes the Premiership's controversial new cost-cutting measures will pay off for the English game in the long run - even if the number of superstar players decreases as they are lured overseas

Alex Sanderson is convinced the Gallagher Premiership's controversial cost-cutting measures will benefit English rugby in the long run as he bids to take his Sale Sharks side into the Champions Cup quarter-finals. The Premiership's salary cap has gone from £6.4m to £5m and the number of marquee players whose salaries...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Team GB's 4x100m Olympic relay team ordered to hand back their Tokyo 2020 silver medals and certificates after CJ Ujah tested positive for two banned substances

The British Olympic Association has been formally instructed to hand back the 4x100m relay silver medals won in Tokyo by CJ Ujah and his team-mates. Ujah is facing a ban of up to four years after testing positive for two prohibited substances in the immediate aftermath of helping Team GB to second place in Tokyo last summer.
WORLD
Daily Mail

What an away day! 20,000 Frankfurt fans take over the Nou Camp to watch their side reach the Europa League semi-finals… as Barcelona fans boycott some of the game in protest and defender Ronald Araujo insists the club 'have to look at this'

Around 20,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans attended the Nou Camp to watch their side's Europa League quarter final second leg against Barcelona. The German side had only been allocated 5,000 tickets but another 25,000 Eintracht fans without tickets are believed to have travelled to the Spanish city for the game. And...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone their vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone their vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from their boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

How the car nudged the horse off the road! Author reveals Ford contributed to the decline of relying on animals for transport as he delves into automotive history

By Bryan Appleyard (Weidenfeld £22, 320pp) ‘The horse is DONE!’ Henry Ford once wrote with great emphasis in his notebooks. The motor manufacturer really disliked horses. As Bryan Appleyard records, in one of the many revealing details which enliven this history of the car, the young Ford was on one occasion thrown by a horse; his foot caught in the stirrup and he was dragged all the way home. It’s enough to force anyone to explore alternative means of travel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy