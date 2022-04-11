Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Comal; Dimmit; Edwards; Frio; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Kinney; Llano; Maverick; Medina; Real; Uvalde; Val Verde; Zavala CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ALONG AND WEST OF U.S. 281 ON THURSDAY .Breezy and gusty northwesterly winds, low humidities, and critically dry fuels will make for possible critical fire weather conditions for western parts of South Central Texas on Thursday. As a result, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for areas along and west of U.S 281 late Thursday morning through early evening. Northwesterly winds of 10 to 20 with gusts up to 30 mph and humidities from 8 to 20 percent are expected. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF U.S. 281 The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO