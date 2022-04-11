Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Hays County in south central Texas Guadalupe County in south central Texas West central Gonzales County in south central Texas East central Bexar County in south central Texas Southeastern Comal County in south central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randolph AFB, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Randolph AFB, McQueeney, St. Hedwig, Marion, Kingsbury, Santa Clara, New Berlin, Staples, Zuehl, Geronimo, Zorn, Converse and Redwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Comal; Dimmit; Edwards; Frio; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Kinney; Llano; Maverick; Medina; Real; Uvalde; Val Verde; Zavala CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ALONG AND WEST OF U.S. 281 ON THURSDAY .Breezy and gusty northwesterly winds, low humidities, and critically dry fuels will make for possible critical fire weather conditions for western parts of South Central Texas on Thursday. As a result, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for areas along and west of U.S 281 late Thursday morning through early evening. Northwesterly winds of 10 to 20 with gusts up to 30 mph and humidities from 8 to 20 percent are expected. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF U.S. 281 The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
Effective: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe; Kendall; Medina; Wilson OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the San Antonio area for Friday, March 25, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required, the next Ozone Action Day will be issued by 3 PM on Friday, March 25, 2022. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA Air Now www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_state&stateid=45&tab=0 Take Care of Texas www.takecareoftexas.org Alamo Area Council of Governments Air Quality Outreach & Education www.aacog.com/index.aspx?nid=99
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Marshall; Kittson; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Effective: 2022-04-14 16:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Wibaux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Near blizzard conditions possible over sections of Sheridan and eastern portions of Roosevelt county through 700 pm MDT. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as zero.
Effective: 2022-04-14 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Snow showers are decreasing in coverage and WYDOT webcams are showing very little in the way of snow in and around Arlington. Therefore...the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire at 6 PM this evening.
Effective: 2022-04-14 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Wind speeds have diminished below advisory levels, and will continue to decrease tonight. Thus, the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Eddy; Towner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Towner, Benson and Eddy Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Polk; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater and East Polk Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Effective: 2022-04-14 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Mahnomen; Norman; South Clearwater; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility reductions as low as 1/2 mile. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Effective: 2022-04-14 08:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shannon FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 6 PM CDT this evening for a portion of south central Missouri, including the following area, Shannon. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Effective: 2022-04-14 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Williams WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED Winds will continue to subside through the late evening.
Effective: 2022-04-14 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to slowly diminish through the evening hours. However, gusts of 40 mph and higher are no longer expected. It will remain breezy with gusts of 25 to 30 mph into Friday morning.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Comments / 0