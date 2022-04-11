Whether You Realize It Or Not, Your Home Plays A Massive Role In Your Mental Health — This Wellness-Focused Architect Is Sharing Simple Ways To Optimize It For Happiness

I don't know about you, but these days, I'm feeling rather blah in my own home. I'm working at home, relaxing at home, eating, sleeping, even socializing at home. I think you get the point here. Lately, I've been wondering: Is there anything I could possibly do to make my home feel less...chaotic?

Your home has more to do with your mental health and overall well-being than you probably realize. Sure, there are many "stressful" elements of home life that we can't really change (noisy neighbors, anyone?), but we also have the ability to modify and tweak others. So, I decided to chat with a design and well-being expert to hone in on design practices we could all implement — with the goal of making our day-to-day lives a little less stressful.

Eyecrave / Getty Images

To dig in further, I spoke with two experts: Ben Channon , an architect and expert in design for well-being whose second book, The Happy Design Toolkit , was published earlier this year. And Eleanor Ratcliffe , a Lecturer in Environmental Psychology at the University of Surrey.

After speaking with them, I landed on eight home and interior design tips that aim to improve our well-being from within our own homes, which include the science-backed reasons behind each of them. Regardless of the type of home you live in, your budget, or how much of a "project" you're able to take on, I feel pretty confident that you'll find at least one thing here to give a try. Ben Channon / Dr. Eleanor Ratcliffe

🏠 DESIGN TIP #1: Display art and other items because you personally find them beautiful — not just because you saw an aesthetically-pleasing trend online. In choosing what we display to our loved ones (and ourselves), the mental health benefits far outweigh any aesthetic value.

ABC Network / Via giphy.com

"When we look at things that we find visually beautiful, we actually get the same physical and psychological responses as when we fall in love ," Ben told BuzzFeed. "Putting things in your home that you find beautiful is also one of the cheapest ways to make your home more uplifting."

Since the items you'd ideally choose to display in your home should inspire you , the person who lives there, you can disregard visual art "trends" if they're outside your budget (or if they never really resonated with you in the first place). If it speaks to you, it's probably worth displaying — whether it's a photo you love, something you found at a thrift store, or even a free downloaded print.

Eleanor echoed Ben's sentiments exactly and further suggested that beyond the obvious aesthetic appeal of personalizing our spaces with art, there's a lot to be said for the sense of identity it can give us when we have these tangible reminders of who we are embedded into our homes.

"We use these items and objects to reinforce memories and statements about our identities for ourselves," Eleanor shared. "They help to remind us of where we've come from, where we are, and even where we want to go." This, in turn, can help us to establish a greater sense of control in our own spaces. Natalia Kostikova / Getty Images/EyeEm

The items you'll choose to display in your home should be personal and unique to you, but these are just a few ideas if you need some help getting started:

• Start with what you've already got, and if you have a camera roll full of photos you love looking at, that's an excellent first step. Print out some of your faves at a size that makes sense in your space, and find a creative way to display them. (I actually did this with some of my favorite travel photos in my own bedroom, and now I'm reminded of some genuinely blissful memories every time I go to bed.) • If you're into fine art but don't want to spend lots of money, start with the websites of some of your favorite museums. Online collections with free public domain art — like The Met's Open Access site — can be an awesome, budget-conscious way to get art up on your walls (and even change pieces out every now and then). Ross Yoder

🏠 DESIGN TIP #2: Incorporate "smart" technologies where it actually makes sense — but know when it's time to unplug, too. In doing so, you'll give yourself a better sense of control over your own space.

Smart homes are a hotly-debated topic — and for good reason. While many argue that it's only natural for our homes to evolve in the same technological ways that other aspects of our lives have, some are of the belief that our homes should be as tech-free as possible. When it comes to optimizing our homes for our well-being, I'm happy to report that a more "middle of the road" approach likely offers the best of both worlds.

"Control over our own lives has been identified as one of the key measures of happiness," Ben told BuzzFeed, "so our homes should be giving us control. Smart technology allows us to take more control over our homes than we've ever had before."

When we say "smart technology," we're not talking about fridges that put together your grocery list for you or dryers that fold your laundry...but hey, if that's your thing, you do you! As far as well-being is concerned, the most beneficial applications of smart technology are the ones that give us more control or personalization over our space — think smart lightbulbs that can shift color temperature to help us stay energized throughout the day and relaxed at night, or even electronic blinds that can allow us to actually wake with the sun (and fine-tune our circadian rhythm). Oscar Wong / Getty Images

Certain applications of smart technology can even combat specific worries and anxieties that lots of folks deal with.

If you, like me, have experienced your fair share of midday panics over whether or not you actually locked the door when you left home, installing a WiFi-connected smart lock on your front door could assuage those anxieties with the push of a button. Similarly, routing hair straighteners and curlers, toaster ovens, and other easy-to-leave-on items through smart plugs means that you can be 100% sure they're off — no matter where you may physically be. Suwanb / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As beneficial as these smart technologies can be for our overall happiness, Ben does caution against letting technology completely dominate our lives. "There's a trap here of people adding smart tech for smart tech's sake," he said. "We risk people wanting to control everything via their phones, and we don't necessarily need that. We need to be aware of the impact that phones are having on our lives — at the end of the day, they're designed to be highly-addictive. In the long run, that actually makes us less happy."

Still, where technology in the home is concerned, it's all about striking a balance that works for you. If your smart home has you glued to your phone 24/7, some simplification may be in order... but if there are aspects of your home that could be improved with some smart tech, you might just find that it makes you happier than you thought it would. Vera_petrunina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

🏠 DESIGN TIP #3: Capitalize on "nudge behaviors" in your home by designating specific areas as home base for items you'd like to use more often.

Nudge behaviors can be complex, so I'll do my best to break the concept down as best I can: According to nudge theory , the decision-making processes that inform our behaviors are based on many different factors, including our own habits and biases. To guide ourselves toward better decisions, we can gently "nudge" ourselves in that direction — and that looks different depending on the circumstance. In the home, however, it can be as simple (and effective!) as designing our homes to encourage certain wellness-focused activities — like physical activity.

"As humans, we've evolved to conserve energy," Ben explained. "We're very good at doing that, so I never blame people who get into the habit of driving instead of walking or cycling. What we need to do is put a little barrier in the way of driving or make it more convenient for us to just walk or cycle."

An effective way to "nudge" yourself toward more physically-active modes of transportation is to merely implement visual cues into your home design — even something as straightforward as hanging your bike near your front door can cause you to cycle more often, since you'll notice it every time you attempt to walk out the door. Of course, this also works in reverse: If you'd like to discourage driving by default, Ben suggests the simple switch of hanging your keys (or storing a key bowl) as far from your front door as possible — just to place a small-but-effective barrier between yourself and the behavior you're trying to lessen. Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

As he says, being purposeful about where you place these visuals cues "disrupts that autopilot mode we can all find ourselves in." Since physical activity in any form is closely linked with improved mental health, this tactic can be implemented for just about every activity, too.

If you're trying to exercise more at home, designate a specific, visible corner of a room you actually spend time in as the "home base" for any necessary equipment, from yoga mats to dumbbells. You're not only creating a strong visual cue to notice when you're in that room — you're also removing a strong barrier of entry by not requiring yourself to transport equipment to and from a closet when it's time to exercise. Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

🏠 DESIGN TIP #4: Biophilic design is everywhere these days. By tapping into this nature-inspired design movement (it's not as cryptic as it sounds!), you'll create a more relaxed and mindful space for yourself — and you just might improve your mood while doing so.

"We humans have a natural affinity for anything natural, really," Ben explained. "It's that phenomenon called biophilia , and people have talked about it quite a lot lately."

To grossly oversimplify biophilic design , it's all about bringing elements of the natural world into our constructed spaces , and it can look quite different depending on the circumstance. Biophilic design doesn't suggest that we merely fill our homes with plants and paint our walls in earth tones — it's actually far more nuanced than that.

One major aspect of biophilic design is that of patterns, which exist in practically infinite applications within nature — from snowflakes to each and every tree that surrounds us. Patterns soothe us, whether we're experiencing them outdoors or in our own homes. As Ben says, this is due to "ordered complexity." Our brains enjoy interpreting patterns because there's some sort of structure there, even if we're just taking in a simple subway tile backsplash or sheet of wallpaper.

Getty Images

But biophilic design doesn't end with patterns — it also encompasses other elements, like natural materials (think: natural wood or stone), and even opting for furniture or objects that are curved instead of angular.

"When we look at eye tracking studies in babies," Ben shared, "we find that they're actually drawn more toward curved shapes instead of angular ones. Similarly, we know that when we show people pictures of angular objects, it seems to activate our amygdalae, which are responsible for our fight or flight responses." The natural materials in our homes actually do the opposite — they activate our parasympathetic nervous system which, in turn, makes us feel calmer and more relaxed. As far as natural materials and tactile objects are concerned, Eleanor referenced a recent study that measured stress responses after people touched wood vs. constructed materials — like stainless steel. "When people touch wooden surfaces, their stress responses decrease," Eleanor explained, which suggests that the psychological benefits from implementing natural materials into our homes are right up to par with those of curved objects and patterns. Itchysan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you'd like to incorporate some elements of biophilic design into your own home (but don't really know where to start), here are just a few ideas to get going:

• To add a natural material to your home, you can buy (or DIY your own ) floating wood shelves. Go the extra mile and use it to display some objects or items that you find beautiful, and you'll be crossing two items off of this list. • There are infinite ways to add curved objects to your space. Even if a massive, curvy couch (or majestic arched doorway) is way out of your budget, you can start with smaller objects — like a round rug, circular end table or coffee table, or even a simple pouf or two for those moments when you've gotta kick your feet up. • When it comes to patterns, they can be as bold or as minimal as you'd like. A simple tile backsplash can be an excellent way to add some visual interest to your kitchen, and if you're renting, the peel-and-stick options these days have become genuinely impressive. Patterned wallpaper is also a great (and surprisingly DIY-friendly ) option , especially in a "relaxation space" like your bedroom...and yes, any patterned design will work — not just the ones with leaves all over them. Kosamtu / Getty Images

🏠 DESIGN TIP #5: Since we own more and more "stuff" than ever before (and smaller homes are on the rise due to affordability concerns), maximizing the storage opportunities in your home is a crucial method for minimizing overall stress levels.

Look, we all have our own tolerances when it comes to mess and clutter in our own homes...and that tolerance can easily change over time! There have been times in my life when I've been able to find productivity amidst the messiest of home environments, and others when I can't even start my day until things are more or less tidy. Of course, no one's making the argument that messy spaces are at all visually-appealing, but the fact is that clutter — in any way, shape, or form — is never good for our brains. (And that's a science-backed fact!)

"It might seem like quite a boring part of the home, and not necessarily something that people want to spend money on, but storage is really, really important in the home," Ben shared. "Mess in general is shown to be linked to stress and higher cortisol levels, plus people in messy homes tend to record higher 'depressed mood scores'."

According to Ben, the goal of optimizing our storage capabilities should not be to completely rid ourselves of every excess possession. Sure, throwing together a solid donation pile every now and then could help some, but in his words, "it's not about making sure I own less than 100 items or anything like that — we just need to be sensible about what we have and how we store it." Kostikova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Depending on your exact circumstances, your storage needs are probably pretty specific...but these are just a few of Ben's ideas for maximizing storage opportunities in your home, regardless of your budget:

• If you're on the hunt for a new sofa or bed, opt for one that has built-in storage underneath it. If storage beds aren't within your budget, try to find one with ample under-bed space (that you can fill with storage bins after the fact) — and if you'd prefer to keep the furniture you already have, try using bed risers to double the storage space you already have. • Think about " high-level storage ," whether that means adding shelves or cabinetry above and around a TV, your bed, or even maxing out the storage space in your attic if you have one. When it comes to attics in particular, under-eave space is more or less impossible to make livable, but it can easily be converted into storage . • Considering the fact that we often start our days getting ready in the bathroom, they should be rooms that are clutter-free...although they rarely are. As far as our mental health is concerned, that hit of stress first thing in the morning is far from ideal. To tidy up an unwieldy bathroom, adding under-sink storage (that wraps around plumbing) can just about double your storage space. An over-the-toilet storage rack can also be a great cost-effective option, or if you're in DIY mode, you could even replace a standard vanity mirror with a medicine cabinet. Brizmaker / Getty Images/iStockphoto

🏠 DESIGN TIP #6: Adding live plants to indoor spaces is a design concept that's nothing new. When it comes to our well-being, however, their actual benefits might surprise you.

I'm one of those people who totally fell for the "get plants to have better air quality" argument, but as far as plants' effect on our overall wellness, it actually has very little to do with the air itself. (If you're concerned about air quality, you should probably just opt for a good ol' air purifier instead.)

"I think it's a bit of a misconception that plants are going to massively improve air quality in in a space...unless you have a mini jungle in your room," Ben said. "The bigger value of plants is the mental health benefit we get from them."

Ben went on to explain a study conducted in the UK where 38 households were given just a couple of container plants. When the study began, only 24% of participants had "healthy" cortisol patterns (and increased cortisol levels generally indicate higher stress). After only three months, that percentage of people with healthy cortisol levels increased to 54%. Eleanor was able to dive further into the positive psychological effects that can arise from interacting with plants — including links to enhanced creativity, reduced anti-social behavior, and even supporting one's attention. "If people have depleted attention spans as a result of being fatigued, spending time with greenery can support the recovery of those attentional resources," she explained. Svetikd / Getty Images

Now listen: I'm well aware that not everyone on this planet has been blessed with a green thumb, so if a lingering fear that you "kill every plant you touch" is keeping you from buying one, my best advice is to visit an actual brick and mortar plant store or local nursery and talk to a professional.

Trendy online plant retailers seem to be popping up everywhere these days, and while it's certainly a cool resource for some, they tend to be rather expensive. You also won't get that one-on-one interaction with an actual professional, and especially as a plant novice, sometimes being transparent and asking for advice can be the best place to start. As someone who became a "plant person" during the pandemic, I can say (from experience) that asking professionals for help is the most foolproof way you can develop that green thumb. As Ben puts it: "Just be honest and tell them: 'Look, I'm not very good with plants. I haven't got a lot of experience. What can you sell me that I'm not going to kill?" Most nurseries have an "un-killable" section, so start there — and make sure you're being guided towards plants that'll thrive in the light you have available . Ross Yoder

🏠 DESIGN TIP #7: Designating a distinct working area in your home can make it much easier to "switch off" at the end of the day — and in turn, you'll lessen the likelihood of burnout (and the health concerns that come with it). The best part is: you can accomplish this whether you live in a 100-square-foot studio apartment or a sprawling mansion.

When COVID first hit in 2020, our homes became more than just places for us to rest after a long day of work, or gather and connect with loved ones. For many, they became our workplaces, sanctuaries, and relaxation spaces. As Eleanor puts it, " a big challenge that people have faced in the last few years is your home having to become all things to all people — how do you manage that while keeping it a safe retreat for yourself? "

Though the transition to remote work has been an overall positive shift for many of us, it's certainly not without it's downsides — and as far as physical and psychological wellness is concerned, there are a few worrying aspects in particular...

"Between the years 2005 and 2017, we saw an 159% increase in working from home," Ben shared. "That's been massively accelerated by COVID, and what we're ultimately seeing is that it's becoming much harder for people to switch off at the end of their work day. This is way more likely to make you experience very high levels of stress or mental exhaustion — working 60 hours a week has even been claimed to double the risk of heart attacks. " Alistair Berg / Getty Images

While a sure-fire solution to this predicament would be through home renovation — I mean, who wouldn't love a home office that we can physically "commute" to every day — that is not the reality for the vast majority of us. So for the rest of us who can't modify floor plans in rented homes (or for homeowners who can't afford a renovation), we can achieve comparable results through clever, affordable design techniques.

• If you don't have a room to designate as a "home office," even transforming a small corner of an existing space into a work station has the potential to do wonders for our overall well-being. You don't need to splurge on a massive, fancy desk either — as long as it has room for your work equipment and is comfortable to use, you'll have a dedicated, functional space that you can physically leave at the end of your work day. That physical and visual cue is what signals your body to enter relaxation mode, and it's crucial. • If you're totally maxed out on space in your home, you could even consider working on a portable tray or lap desk that you can store away when it's time to sign off. In fact, Ben even has a client who works on a large computer tray each day, complete with her laptop, notebook, and writing utensils. At the end of the day, all she has to do is close her laptop, fold the tray, and store it away — out of sight, out of mind. • If spacial limitations mean you have to work in a relaxation space like a living room or bedroom, consider making visual changes to signal the end of "work time." These changes can be as simple as getting in the habit of drawing the curtains and lighting some candles you love, or as complex as automating smart lights to become warmer in temperature when it's time to put your work down for the day. Maria Korneeva / Getty Images/iStockphoto

🏠 DESIGN TIP #8: Up-cycled, pre-loved items are making a major comeback when it comes to interior design...but beyond aesthetic value and affordability, these items can actually combat our collective "eco-anxiety" and minimize stress.

I'll speak for myself here: When I buy secondhand items instead of opting for brand new ones, it just makes me feel good — not to mention they usually come with a much more affordable price tag. Turns out that feel-good effect is more universal than I realized, and it can actually be an excellent means of combatting the "eco-anxiety" most people experience...even if they don't totally realize it.

"70% of Americans say that they worry about the environment," Ben said, "and over 50% say that they actually feel helpless about the environment." That collective worry is categorized as eco-anxiety , and buying secondhand items is just one of the many ways we can counteract it.

The environmental impact of keeping something from getting tossed into landfill is as good a reason to buy secondhand as any, but the act of altruism itself is what positively impacts our mental health. Altruism is a powerful and complex thing, and as Ben noted, it can "decrease stress, hypertension, and cortisol levels, and it can even release endorphins." On a related note, he also mentioned that through studies, human beings seem to show a psychological preference for pre-loved or handmade items. " When you show people handmade objects versus machine-made ones, they tend to feel that the handmade ones contain more love — that's actually the phrase that was used in the study. It's beautiful. " These days, the options for sourcing secondhand goods are practically endless, and they run the gamut from Facebook Marketplace to Craigslist. The next time you're shopping for something online — be it furniture, art, or even appliances — see if you can find it secondhand through a local listing first. You'll be doing your brain, our environment, and your wallet a massive favor. Ross Yoder

Ben Channon is an architect, author, TEDx speaker, and mental well-being advocate, and is currently a Director at the well-being design consultancy Ekkist . His second book, The Happy Design Toolkit , was published in March 2022, and you can follow him on both Instagram and Twitter .

Eleanor Ratcliffe is a Lecturer in Environmental Psychology at the University of Surrey. Her research focuses on the links between environment and well-being, especially natural settings and experiences of place attachment. You can learn more about the Environmental Psychology Research Group here , and find her research profile here .

If you've made any changes to your home that've genuinely improved your happiness or well-being — no matter how big or small — let us know about them in the comments! 👇