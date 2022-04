Soon after Alexander Volkanovski destroyed Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273, the featherweight champion expressed his desire to go for a second belt at lightweight. Volkanovski, who's recorded three title defenses since becoming champ in 2019, said he's open to moving up in weight as early as his next fight if a trilogy matchup with Max Holloway doesn't materialize at 145 pounds. The Australian briefly competed at lightweight - and even welterweight - before joining the UFC.

