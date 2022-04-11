ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skyy Clark, incoming freshmen already working on chemistry

By Andy Olson
 3 days ago

WCIA — So much can still change with the Illinois basketball roster before the start of next season. Some of the only guarantees to be on the roster are the incoming freshmen.

The Illini class grew to four with the commitment of Skyy Clark earlier in the week. Last time they had four players in one class was 2020, but all four were not Top 100 recruits. Between Clark, Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps, and Sencire Harris, there is a lot of potential for the future. The four are already working on getting to know each other.

“Super excited, as well as I am,” says Clark, “I’ve known Ty since 6th grade. We actually played together in middle school a little bit. So I’m familiar with him. I’ve been talking to Jayden and Sencire recently. And I think we’re all going to hop on Fortnite tonight, we’re already building that chemistry. They’re all super excited.”

Clark will sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the deadline around the country. The other three signed in the early period.

