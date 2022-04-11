ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls beat Wolves 124-120 behind Patrick Williams' 35 points

ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- — Patrick Williams scored a career-high 35 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 26 points in a season-high 45 minutes as the Chicago Bulls hung on for a 124-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night with both teams in rest-the-regulars mode in preparation for the...

www.espn.com

