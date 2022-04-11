Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Southern Fairfield Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Fairfield, Hudson, Union, southeastern Bergen, southeastern Essex, Westchester, Queens, Richmond, Bronx, Kings, Rockland and New York (Manhattan) Counties through 600 PM EDT At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and thunderstorms extending from near Yorktown Heights to near Hawthorne to Nyack to Englewood to near Clark. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. An outflow boundary ahead of the line of showers and thunderstorms will also move over portions of the New York City metro through 5:45 pm. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newark, Jersey City, Yonkers, Elizabeth, Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury, New Rochelle, Bayonne, White Plains, Mott Haven, Hoboken, Plainfield, East Tremont and Hackensack. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
