Nearly 200 acres burned in western Nebraska

Multiple fire units battled the flames of a massive brush fire that started around noon on Tuesday afternoon along FM 3387 and Hwy. 16, south of Jourdanton. As of 8:30 p.m., Jourdanton Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Rankin stated that crews continued to work the fire that had burned 2,500 acres so far, with it being 40% contained. This is a multi-agency fire that has received support from Texas Forestry Service with Air Craft and ground teams including Leming VFD, Lytle VFD, Jourdanton VFD, Poteet VFD, Charlotte VFD, Campbellton/Paisano VFD, Ata-Bexar County Line VFD, Christine VFD, Pleasanton FD, McMullen County FD, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, Commissioner Mark Gillespie and Commissioner Kennard Riley. See more photos on 3A.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO