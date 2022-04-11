ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherland, NE

Nearly 200 acres burned in western Nebraska

By Gwyneth Falloon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUTHERLAND, Neb. — Nearly 200 acres of land were destroyed as another fire swept through western Nebraska. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities, and no homes were damaged. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, another fire broke out near Sutherland and some said this was the worst they’d seen...

