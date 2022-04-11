Young Girl Killed By Falling Tree

WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A fourth-grader at Memorial Park Elementary School in Waterville was honored Friday for her part in saving her family members from a house fire. Ivy Cameron was staying with her aunt and uncle on Main Street in Oriskany Falls the night of March 13. Just before 7 a.m. the next morning, the family dog alerted Ivy to a fire in her room. She ran and woke up her aunt, uncle and cousin, who were able to get out of the home before getting seriously injured.

ORISKANY FALLS, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO