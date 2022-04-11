ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Red Cross helping families displaced after apartment fire

pahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 50 people are without a home...

www.pahomepage.com

News19 WLTX

Columbia apartment fire displaces 12 off Decker Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say 12 people have been displaced by a Wednesday afternoon apartment fire but thanked firefighters for making sure everyone got out safely. Columbia-Richland Fire said that its crews responded around 1:15 p.m. to Arbors at Windsor Lake Apartments near Decker and Windsor Lake boulevards. Upon arrival, crews said they could already see smoke coming from a third-floor apartment.
COLUMBIA, SC
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Greenwich Firefighter Helps Rescue Family From Apartment Fire

A firefighter from Fairfield County is being praised for his heroic actions after he helped rescue residents from a burning apartment while off-duty. Greenwich firefighter Doug Howley saw a fire in a New Haven County apartment complex on Meriden Road in Waterbury while he was driving to a birthday party on Saturday, March 26, Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary said.
GREENWICH, CT
MLive

Apartment fire displaces 5 residents in Walker, officials say

WALKER, MI -- The top floor of a Walker apartment building was gutted by a fire Saturday morning, officials said. At about 3:40 a.m. March 19, crews from the Walker Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the Westown at Wilson Apartment Homes complex, said Walker Fire Chief David Pelton.
WALKER, MI
WTRF

Brooke County apartment fire Sat. morning displaces one person

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There was an apartment fire Saturday morning on Washington Pike in Wellsburg, says Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gerald McClain. According to McClain, there are four units in the apartment building, and one person was displaced. There were no injuries. Franklin Community Volunteer...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
