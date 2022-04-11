Red Cross helping families displaced after apartment fire

A Bridgeport family is asking for the public's help following a condo fire that they say is about to leave them homeless. Health care worker Elizabeth Seraphin said a fire that started elsewhere in her complex back in December left her unit unlivable. The family has been staying in a...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say 12 people have been displaced by a Wednesday afternoon apartment fire but thanked firefighters for making sure everyone got out safely. Columbia-Richland Fire said that its crews responded around 1:15 p.m. to Arbors at Windsor Lake Apartments near Decker and Windsor Lake boulevards. Upon arrival, crews said they could already see smoke coming from a third-floor apartment.
A firefighter from Fairfield County is being praised for his heroic actions after he helped rescue residents from a burning apartment while off-duty. Greenwich firefighter Doug Howley saw a fire in a New Haven County apartment complex on Meriden Road in Waterbury while he was driving to a birthday party on Saturday, March 26, Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary said.
WALKER, MI -- The top floor of a Walker apartment building was gutted by a fire Saturday morning, officials said. At about 3:40 a.m. March 19, crews from the Walker Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the Westown at Wilson Apartment Homes complex, said Walker Fire Chief David Pelton.
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There was an apartment fire Saturday morning on Washington Pike in Wellsburg, says Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gerald McClain. According to McClain, there are four units in the apartment building, and one person was displaced. There were no injuries. Franklin Community Volunteer...
MADISON, Wis. — Two people were displaced after a fire at a Madison apartment Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Cypress Way just before 4:40 p.m. Smoke was banked to the floor and could be seen from outside when they arrived. The flames were put out,...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Red Cross of Wisconsin reports it has helped more than 1,000 people so far this year because of fires. The agency is encouraging families to make a fire escape plan using these steps. One - Alert everyone in your home to the fire. Two -...
Comments / 1