AGT judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel get playful on couch together

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

America's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergra, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel showed their playful sides on Sunday on social media.

Heidi, 48, shared several snaps on Instagram of the judges goofing around on a couch amid auditions for the upcoming 17th season of the NBC talent show.

'Whats happening,' Heidi wrote as a caption for her roughly 9.2 million followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSZ0C_0f5MMK8E00
Thumbs up: America's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergra, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel showed their playful sides on Sunday on social media

Heidi wore a pastel pantsuit with a pink top and trousers and orange jacket as she reclined across the laps of Simon, 62, and Sofia, 49, as Howie, 66, leaned in smiling.

Simon in another photo gave two thumbs up as Sofia in a strapless black dress and heels draped her hand over his shoulder as Heidi and Howie beamed in the background.

Heidi wore sunglasses as she flashed a peace sign while standing on the couch hovering over Simon who laid back with his arms crossed.

Simon was wearing a wrist cast in the social media photos after recently breaking his arm in an electric bike crash in his hometown of London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPkrH_0f5MMK8E00
Good times: Heidi, 48, shared several snaps on Instagram of the judges goofing around on a couch amid auditions for the upcoming 17th season of the NBC talent show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXycB_0f5MMK8E00
Pastel pantsuit: Heidi wore a pastel pantsuit with a pink top and trousers and orange jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tkCY_0f5MMK8E00
Wrist cast: Simon was wearing a wrist cast in the social media photos after recently breaking his arm in an electric bike crash in his hometown of London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LO3u7_0f5MMK8E00
Peace out: Heidi wore sunglasses as she flashed a peace sign while standing on the couch hovering over Simon who laid back with his arms crossed

It was the second major e-bike crash for Simon in less than two years. In August 2020, he broke his back after crashing his e-bike in the courtyard of his house in Malibu, California.

Following his second accident, the television personality told MailOnline that he was 'feeling better.'

Simon has eight-year-old son Eric with his fiancee Lauren Silverman, 44.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCxt3_0f5MMK8E00
Good question: 'Whats happening,' Heidi wrote as a caption for her roughly 9.2 million followers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DdVi_0f5MMK8E00
Coming soon: Season 17 of America's Got Talent will premiere on May 31 on NBC

Season 17 of America's Got Talent will premiere on May 31 on NBC.

Sofia earlier shared a selfie on Sunday on Instagram from auditions that Howie photobombed.

She also posted photos of the cast on the couch for her roughly 25 million followers with a caption reading, 'We r ready to play!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKFbp_0f5MMK8E00
Play time: also posted photos of the cast on the couch for her roughly 25 million followers with a caption reading, 'We r ready to play!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKwf8_0f5MMK8E00
Phone camera: The AGT judges showed their playful sides as auditions continued
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t225o_0f5MMK8E00
Balancing act: Sofia kept her balance in the back with an arm and a leg raised

Sofia additionally shared an AGT clip on her Instagram Stories showing herself dancing.

A banner sign from her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, hanging from the balcony apparently inspired her to start dancing.

Pennsylvania native Dustin Tavella, 35, won season 16 of AGT last September performing as a magician.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRGft_0f5MMK8E00
Dance moves: The Modern Family star additionally shared an AGT clip on her Instagram Stories showing herself dancing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8Bcz_0f5MMK8E00
Hometown sign: A banner sign from her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, hanging from the balcony apparently inspired her to start dancing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TB6dE_0f5MMK8E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4n75_0f5MMK8E00
Talent show: The upcoming 17th season will include the return of the whole crew from season 16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGq09_0f5MMK8E00
Selfie bombed: Sofia earlier shared a selfie on Sunday from auditions that Howie photobombed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiJ2T_0f5MMK8E00
Staying loose: Cowell kept it comfy in a tight grayish-blue shirt and loose-fitting sweatpants with a pair of Ray-Bans on

The stars were also spotted heading into America's Got Talent on Sunday.

Cowell kept it comfy in a tight grayish-blue shirt and loose-fitting sweatpants with a pair of Ray-Bans on.

Klum brought a bit more pizazz with her ensemble that consisted of a long multi-colored robe and tall platform boots.

Mandel wore a simple black and gold track suit into the taping for the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgHXF_0f5MMK8E00
Splash of color: Klum brought a bit more pizzaz with her fascinating ensemble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkMLI_0f5MMK8E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FoBbY_0f5MMK8E00
A classic look: Mandel wore a simple black and gold track suit into the taping for the show

