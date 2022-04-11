ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Heavy police presence on scene in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBaeB_0f5MM7k200

PITTSBURGH — A heavy police presence is on scene in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings neighborhood.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed that police were dispatched to the 2400 Block of Chauncey Drive.

The call came in at 10:14 p.m.

One person has been taken to the hospital.

Additional details are limited at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene, actively working to learn more. Stay with us for additional details.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found dead in middle of Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead in the middle of a street in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Friday afternoon, police confirm to Channel 11. Pittsburgh police investigated the area of Shadeland Avenue and Stokes Way. The medical examiner is also on the scene. Police would not provide...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KGET

Heavy police presence in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is heavy police presence near California Avenue and P Street. P Street is currently closed from McMurtry Center to California Avenue. Video shows a vehicle with damage in the road. Avoid the area if possible. This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
UPI News

2,000-pound horse rescued from muddy incline in Ohio

March 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a 2,000-pound draft horse that became stuck in mud on a sharp incline. Traci Meek, owner of Buck Berry Farms in East Palestine, said the 17-year-old equine, named Reba, became stranded on the muddy incline Monday morning. "She...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bedford Dwellings#Channel 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

Two people in West Virginia charged for smoking pot with kids present

Two people have been charged with child neglect after admitting to smoking marijuana with children present before officers were called to the residence for a domestic disturbance. Officers were dispatched to a residence in Grafton, West Virginia about a domestic disturbance on March 19, according to a criminal complaint, reported WBOY. Andrew Andres, 25, was […]
GRAFTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Young Woman Attacked By Dog In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for the owner of a dog that they said attacked a young woman. State police said the owner was walking her dog at Hempfield Area High School when her dog attacked the young woman, who was running nearby. Police said the woman took off with her dog without saying a word. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The victim required medical attention. “We’re hoping to find the person and the dog to make sure the dog isn’t showing any sign of possibly having rabies,” trooper Steven Limani said. Police said the dog was on a leash.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
80K+
Followers
101K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy