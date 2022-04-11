ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns sign Ish Wainright to a deal for the rest of the season

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0H28_0f5MLgJt00

PHOENIX, AZ — After a career night against the Los Angeles Clippers, former Baylor Bear Ish Wainright saw his two-way NBA contract converted to a standard NBA contract by the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

This will allow Wainright to be eligible to play with the team in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, where the Suns are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

This season, Wainright is averaging 2.1 points per game, but is coming off a career high 20 points, to go along with eight rebounds, on April 6th.

