PULLMAN, WA – Pullman Police found 13 dead animals inside an apartment in College Hill after they received a report of a dead dog and ferret inside the apartment. When the officer went to the unit at the Ruckus Apartment Complex they saw a dead dog on the floor. Once the Pullman Police Department had a search warrant to enter the apartment they found one dog, three ferrets, three sugar glider possums, two rodents, a python, a bearded dragon, and a gecko all deceased.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 27 DAYS AGO