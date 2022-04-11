Real Estate skyrockets in Western New York

Here in Western New York, we don't have soda. We do have pop though, and these could be some of the strangest flavors you've ever seen. Looking for something cool to do on a Saturday afternoon? Make an effort to find some of the strangest flavors of pop that you can buy. There are a couple of different places I'd suggest for you to start. If you're in the Southtowns, you have to go to Viddler's 5&10. They've got a bunch of it up by the candy section. I've found bacon soda there, and dill pickle soda.

