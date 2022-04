SPRINGFIELD - Four candidates have filed so far for two judicial vacancies in the Third District as lawsuits over the creation of judicial subdistricts continue to work their way through the courts. The special filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 23. As of approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, sitting Circuit Judge Christopher Threlkeld, a Republican, and Democrat John Barry Julian have filed for one open seat. Sitting Circuit Judge Amy E. Sholar, a Republican, and Alton attorney Ebony R. Huddleston have filed for the other.

ALTON, IL ・ 23 DAYS AGO