CHICAGO (AP) -- Alex DeBrincat scored the lone goal in the shootout after having three assists in regulation and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. DeBrincat beat James Reimer with an in-tight move in the third round of the shootout. Chicago's Kevin Lankinen followed by stopping Erik Karlsson's shot from the slot as Chicago ended an 0-6-2 slide. Jaycob Megna scored on a rebound from a flurry in front with 3:25 left in the third to tie it at 4 and send it to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO