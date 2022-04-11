ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Irish Center holds Ukraine fundraiser

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Irish Center hosted a benefit...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

BottleDrop holds fundraiser to support Mercy Corps' Ukraine relief effort

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Oregonians looking for a way to help Ukrainians impacted by the Russian invasion can help relief efforts through BottleDrop. The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), which operates the BottleDrop network, announced a fundraising campaign on Monday. Between now and April 10, green bag account holders can make donations from their BottleDrop accounts to support aid provided by Mercy Corps. OBRC will match donations with a $25,000 contribution from its emergency fund. People can also donate 10-cent redeemable cans and bottles by taking them to any BottleDrop center.
CLACKAMAS, OR
WTAJ

CCCTC Skills USA holding fundraiser for REST, Inc.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Skills USA Student Leadership group at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center continues in support of a local charity, REST, Inc., by offering an upcoming “United for Families” Volleyball Tournament Fundraiser at the Curwensville Area High School. Each year, this youth leadership group takes a local charity on […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
WGRZ TV

Town Hall: FeedMore WNY hurt by inflation

Town Hall: FeedMore WNY has been hurt by inflation costs as it fills pantries across the region. Food is one of the areas where inflation is growing the fastest.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Charity#The Buffalo Irish Center
WGRZ TV

PanCan PurpleStride Walk WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Take steps to end pancreatic cancer at the Pan Can Purple Stride Walk on Saturday, April 30th at Buffalo River Works. This year for the first time in history there will be 59 Pan Can Purple Stride events taking place across the nation on the same day, Saturday, April 30th. More events create more awareness and hlep raise more funds to help keep Pan Can programs running, helping pancreatic cancer patients and families. You can be a part of the Purple Stride movement, register today for the Pan Can Purple Stride Walk WNY, Click Here to register on-line,or make a donation to support this great cause. Event registration is free!
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

The Summit Center 2022 Autism Walk -Sat. May 14th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Summit Center 2022 Autism Walk is back in person this year! Take part in this family friendly event on May 14th and help raise funds for to help others reach their full potential. The Summit Center Autism Walk is a day to come together as a community to celebrate the achievements of those with Autism.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy