Japan's Nikkei reverses course to fall as tech shares weigh

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei fell on Monday, as heavyweight technology stocks tracked previous session’s weakness on their Nasdaq peers.

The Nikkei share average lost 0.71% to 26,793.46 by the midday break, after trading higher earlier in the session.

The Nasdaq dropped 1.34% on Friday amid the surge in the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note.

“Overseas investors sold Japan’s big technology stocks after the Nasdaq lost more than 1% on Friday, which pushed the Japanese market down,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“But, losses were limited as domestic investors bought stocks on optimism that profits of Japanese technology companies might rise.”

The broader Topix lost 0.61% to 1,885.18. The index too gave up gains clocked during the session.

Medical platform M3 was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, falling 4.7%, followed by air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries, which lost 3.05%. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron slipped 1.17%.

Energy shares led gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes, with utilities rising a 2.12% and oil explorers jumping 1.82%.

Japan’s Prime Minister unveiled on Friday a range of measures against Russia, including banning coal, raising prospects for a shift of the nation for more renewable and nuclear power energy, market participants said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power were the top gainers on the Nikkei, jumping 12.83% and 6.5%, respectively. Kansai Electric Power gained 1.58%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan's machinery orders fall for first time in 5 months

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders slipped for the first time in five months in January, a worrying sign for an economy already facing heightened pressure from the Ukraine war and high energy and raw material prices. The decline in core orders hurts hopes that a pickup...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan arrests SMBC Nikko official for alleged market manipulation -Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors have arrested SMBC Nikko Securities Vice President Toshihiro Sato for alleged market manipulation, the Nikkei newspaper said on Thursday. Sato had been asked to turn himself in to authorities, the Yomiuri said earlier. His arrest follows criminal charges filed on Wednesday by Japan’s Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission against the company and seven employees.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Here's Why Absci Corp Shares Are Falling

Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) shares are trading lower by 9.2% at $6.79 after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results. Absci reported quarterly losses of 28 cents per share. The company also reported $1.45 million in sales this quarter. This is a 47% decrease over sales of $2.73 million in the same period last year.
STOCKS
CNBC

Japan's Nikkei 225 closes 3% higher as SoftBank Group shares surge 7%

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 3% on Wednesday, closing at 28,040.16 as shares of SoftBank Group jumped 7.22% while Fast Retailing climbed 5.21%. In Hong Kong, shares of Xiaomi soared 6.06% after the firm announced Tuesday plans to repurchase shares in the open market "from time to time" at a maximum aggregate price of 10 billion Hong Kong dollars (about $1.28 billion).
STOCKS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Here's Why Imperial Petroleum Shares Are Falling

Imperial Petroleum Inc IMPP shares are trading lower by 36.0% at $1.52 after the company announced a secondary offering. Imperial Petroleum shares fell as much as 45.0% during Monday's pre-market session after the company yesterday announced an upsized public offering of 37.5 million units at $1.60/unit. The company intends to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

April 14 (Reuters) - China is looking to retain its strict policies to curb COVID-19 infections even as global supply chains stare at a disruption from recent outbreaks in the country, while Hong Kong will begin easing some of its stringent restrictions from April 21. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon...
WORLD
Reuters

Ukraine asks Japan for satellite data amid Russian invasion - Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ukraine is asking Japan for high-quality satellite imagery to help it fend off Russian troops, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. Japanese governments and private companies operate satellites that have the ability to capture detailed images day and night, and through clouds and other obstructions in the atmosphere.
POLITICS
Reuters

Indian shares reverse course to end above 1%, helped by IT stocks, Reliance

BENGALURU, March 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares staged a mid-day reversal to end over 1% higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in heavyweight information technology stocks and conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS). The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 1.16% higher at 17,315.50, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN)...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan's Eneos to withdraw from Myanmar gas field project -Nikkei

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese energy company Eneos Holdings is planning to withdraw from a natural gas mining project in Myanmar amid ongoing criticism that the project is funding the country’s military junta, the Nikkei reported on Friday. The project was initially supported by the Japanese government but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Resource shares help Toronto market trim weekly decline

TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as higher commodity prices bolstered the energy and materials sectors, but gains for the index were limited as bond yields climbed to multi-year highs. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 17.68 points, or 0.1%,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

