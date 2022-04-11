ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Posts pair of points in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Dubois scored a goal on three shots and added an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic delivers a mighty wind in Detroit Red Wings' 3-0 shutout of 'Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Nedeljkovic had a much better time in his second game back at his former workplace.  Nedeljkovic stifled the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at PNC Arena to help the Detroit Red Wings win, 3-0. He made 46 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and start a tough stretch for the Wings on a positive note. The game was the first of six straight against teams jockeying for playoff positioning. ...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Pockets power-play helper

Rantanen notched a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings. Rantanen helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the first period, which chased Jonathan Quick from the game. The 25-year-old Rantanen saw a seven-game point streak end Saturday against the Oilers, but it didn't take him long to find the scoresheet again. The talented Finn has 87 points (34 on the power play), 241 shots on net, 51 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-35 rating through 70 outings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Connor
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy