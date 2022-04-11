ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael of The Bacon Brothers play a benefit concert for Ukrainian refugees at Dacha Beer Garden in Washington, D.C.

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Bacon Brothers performed a benefit concert for Ukraine in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

The band, consisting of actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael, played several songs at Dacha Beer Garden at the Navy Yard.

The Footloose actor, 63, donned a black jacket over a gray sweatshirt, and he added a pair of black pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Pgcz_0f5MJa5x00
Rocking out: The Bacon Brothers performed a benefit concert for Ukraine in Washington, D.C. on Sunday

He played an acoustic guitar, affixed to his body via a strap with an intricate purple design covering it.

Michael, 72, wore a black jacket over a blue shirt as he played his guitar. His thin hair sat frayed atop his head.

Kevin seemed to be singing his heart out as he stood at the mic during their performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAA2s_0f5MJa5x00
Big star: The band, consisting of actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael, played several songs at Dacha Beer Garden at the Navy Yard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dgNM_0f5MJa5x00
 Casual look: The Footloose actor, 63, donned a black jacket over a gray sweatshirt, and he added a pair of black pants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1oTt_0f5MJa5x00
Strumming along: He played an acoustic guitar, affixed to his body via a strap with an intricate purple design covering it

After their performance, they took photos with several fans. The Tremors actor flashed his winning smile.

The Bacon Brothers first formed in 1995. They have released eight studio albums, the most recent of which came out in 2020.

The pair promoted their concert via social media on the group's official account earlier on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFKZX_0f5MJa5x00
The other Bacon: Michael, 72 (left), wore a black jacket over a blue shirt as he played his guitar. His thin hair sat sat frayed atop his head
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ufzu_0f5MJa5x00
Putting in the effort: Kevin seemed to be singing his heart out as he stood at the mic during their performance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1c4B_0f5MJa5x00
Pictures with fans: After their performance, they took photos with several fans. The Tremors actor flashed his winning smile

'@dachanavyyard is fundraising for #Ukraine because it hits close to home for the owners and several staff members,' the caption read. 'We are joining SixDegrees.org in helping. Stop by today! Or text “DonateUKR” to 44-321. 100% of your text donation goes to programs in the Ukraine.'

Ukraine has been involved in a military conflict since late February when Russian forces invaded the much smaller country.

According to the United Nations, more than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled the country and another six million are thought to be displaced in the country as well.

