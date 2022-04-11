Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael of The Bacon Brothers play a benefit concert for Ukrainian refugees at Dacha Beer Garden in Washington, D.C.

The Bacon Brothers performed a benefit concert for Ukraine in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

The band, consisting of actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael, played several songs at Dacha Beer Garden at the Navy Yard.

The Footloose actor, 63, donned a black jacket over a gray sweatshirt, and he added a pair of black pants.

He played an acoustic guitar, affixed to his body via a strap with an intricate purple design covering it.

Michael, 72, wore a black jacket over a blue shirt as he played his guitar. His thin hair sat frayed atop his head.

Kevin seemed to be singing his heart out as he stood at the mic during their performance.

After their performance, they took photos with several fans. The Tremors actor flashed his winning smile.

The Bacon Brothers first formed in 1995. They have released eight studio albums, the most recent of which came out in 2020.

The pair promoted their concert via social media on the group's official account earlier on Sunday.

'@dachanavyyard is fundraising for #Ukraine because it hits close to home for the owners and several staff members,' the caption read. 'We are joining SixDegrees.org in helping. Stop by today! Or text “DonateUKR” to 44-321. 100% of your text donation goes to programs in the Ukraine.'

Ukraine has been involved in a military conflict since late February when Russian forces invaded the much smaller country.

According to the United Nations, more than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled the country and another six million are thought to be displaced in the country as well.