Man thrown out of club fires shots into Gaslamp crowd: police

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are investigating after a man reportedly fired shots in the direction of a crowd early Sunday in the Gaslamp Quarter.

About 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and F Street, police said. Upon an initial investigation, officers learned that an unidentified suspect had been kicked out of a nearby nightclub and then fired shots toward a crowd of people.

The suspect attempted to flee, according to police, who said he was followed by security before being intercepted by officers. Police then chased the suspect on foot, but he wasn’t captured.

A loaded handgun was recovered by officers at the scene.

No further information about the suspect was provided by police and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

