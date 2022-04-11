ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

2 killed, 4 injured in SoCal shooting

By Travis Schlepp, Carlos Saucedo, with additional reporting by Sam Bader
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4aXn_0f5MI7ss00

Two people were killed and four more were injured in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in Willowbrook.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of E. 122nd Place and Blakley Avenue.

First responders arrived on scene and found two men who were dead at the scene. A third person was critically injured and three others suffered minor injuries in the shooting, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

San Diego Police officer hospitalized after Gaslamp Quarter assault

All four people who were injured suffered gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

Related
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Willowbrook, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Willowbrook, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Third Person#Socal#Homicide Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
Vice

‘If There Is No Body, There Is No Crime’: 21 Bodies Found in a Mass Grave

The discovery of 21 bodies this week in a clandestine grave in the northern Mexican state of Sonora happened thanks to an anonymous tip. A man told the group of women looking for their missing family members to take an excavator to the backyard of an ordinary-looking house in a low-income neighborhood in Ciudad Obregón, a six-hour drive from the U.S.-Mexico border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy