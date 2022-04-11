ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridge Point High School girls' soccer teams advances to state for 1st time in school history

Ridge Point High School girls' soccer has a rich tradition. In the school's short history, the Lady Panthers have won district seven times within the last eight years, but have never qualified for the state tournament.

On Saturday, the Lady Panthers punched their ticket to play for a championship in soccer for the first time in school history.

Ridge Point beat Stratford High School 2-0 in overtime to win the 6A Regional title at Abshire Stadium in Deer Park.

Charlotte Richardson found the back of the net in the second minute of overtime.

Dayo Tennyson added a late goal for Ridge Point.

Stratford's goal keeper, Allison Zilafro, was great in goal during regulation with 10 saves on 16 shots.

Ridge Point improves to 26-0 on the season and will play Rockwall Friday morning at 9:30am at Georgetown Athletic complex.

Lady Panthers have only allowed 4 goals all season.

