Minneapolis, MN

Wolves Fans Pumped For Postseason Possibilities: ‘They’ve Been Loyal To Us’

By David Schuman
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NBA regular season is over, but Minnesota Timberwolves fans are ready for even more basketball.

The team plays in the play-in tournament Tuesday, with a shot to make the playoffs for the first time in four years.

“When they keep winning, us Minnesotans, we support our teams,” said Wolves fan Carlo Sendrijas from Shakopee.

Sunday night wrapped up one of the Wolves’ best regular seasons in years, but no one’s satisfied with just that.

“Everybody’s mind is already on Tuesday night,” said Ethan Casson, the CEO of the Timberwolves and Lynx.

Count on the fans to come up big in that game.

“It makes a huge difference,” said Joseph Therkildsen of Minneapolis. “It helps the home team, and it makes it hell for the away team.”

RJ Escano from Eden Prairie is confident about Tuesday.

“I’ve been loyal like through the bad years, for the past 20 years,” he said.

“It’s a basketball market,” Casson said. “We’ve tapped back into that love for basketball and we’re seeing it here.”

There’s also a sense that this isn’t a one-hit wonder. Therkildsen noted the swag the players have.

“The city deserves it, and [the players],” Sendrijas said. “They’ve been loyal to us, like [Karl-Anthony Towns]. He deserves it, too.”

It’s not a stretch to say this is as excited as fans have been since the Kevin Garnett era.

“Sports is such a special thing,” Casson said. “It brings people together to root for their teams.”

The Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Tuesday’s play-in game. They make the playoffs with a win. If they lose, they’ll get one more chance to grab the final playoff spot.

